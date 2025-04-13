T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Lessened by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,704,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after buying an additional 397,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,187,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,798,000 after buying an additional 346,369 shares in the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,643,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $88.74 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

