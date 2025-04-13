Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 15,651 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.1% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $97.71 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

