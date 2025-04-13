SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

SKYW has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $86.31 on Friday. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.74.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

