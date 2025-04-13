Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Announces $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.925 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.28. The firm has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $142.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $1,783,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,891,872.80. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $2,380,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at $11,076,654.40. This trade represents a 17.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.