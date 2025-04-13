Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 25,017 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,017 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSWI. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.00.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $300.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.55 and its 200 day moving average is $352.31. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.49 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.88.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.32, for a total transaction of $378,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,480,175.36. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total value of $44,626.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,501.14. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $3,133,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

