Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $8.90. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 48,262 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on MPAA. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MPAA
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 142,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Motorcar Parts of America
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.