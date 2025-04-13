Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $8.90. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 48,262 shares.

Several research firms have commented on MPAA. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $171.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 142,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

