Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) traded up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54. 20,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 20,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Lobo EV Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lobo EV Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lobo EV Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Lobo EV Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

