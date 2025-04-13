Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.97. Approximately 1,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31.
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.
