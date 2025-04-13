Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Trading 2.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.20 and last traded at C$8.20. 1,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.25.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

