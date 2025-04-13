Morgan Stanley Cuts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $195.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.10.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $185.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $270.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 876,745 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.