Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Honda Motor comprises about 1.4% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE HMC opened at $27.62 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

