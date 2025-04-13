Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

