The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Lowered by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.18. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

