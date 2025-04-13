Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 245 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,207,499,000 after buying an additional 117,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,392,000 after acquiring an additional 229,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $560,918,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $244.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.59 and a 200-day moving average of $248.84.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.37.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

