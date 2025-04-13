Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,892,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,254,000 after purchasing an additional 129,560 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $14,911,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after buying an additional 70,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,709,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TM. CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of TM opened at $169.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $246.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

