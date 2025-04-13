TT Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,397 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mplx by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $48.10 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shawn M. Lyon acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. The trade was a 18.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

See Also

