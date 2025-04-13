TT Capital Management LLC Invests $513,000 in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 822.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,501.16. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,744. The trade was a 8.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $923.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

