iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,121,000 after buying an additional 4,789,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,848,000 after acquiring an additional 765,645 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,984,000 after acquiring an additional 340,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,617,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $62.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.