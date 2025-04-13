Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 4,145 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average of $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.2235 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

