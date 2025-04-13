Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 674,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,896,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,556,000 after buying an additional 442,603 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,978,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 692.7% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 94,959 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $56.48 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

