Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Holdings Raised by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC opened at $138.84 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.71 and a 200-day moving average of $173.49.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

