Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,563 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $360.20 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.