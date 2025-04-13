Financial Alternatives Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Financial Alternatives Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.89. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3894 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

