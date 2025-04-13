Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,412,000 after buying an additional 1,233,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,239.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,410,000 after purchasing an additional 507,312 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,989,000 after purchasing an additional 318,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $77,376,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.60.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $475.11 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

