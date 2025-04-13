Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 898,739 shares during the quarter. The GEO Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $77,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in The GEO Group by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,839,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $17,685,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 411,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,398,000. Finally, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,036,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,070. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The GEO Group Price Performance

NYSE:GEO opened at $29.10 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

