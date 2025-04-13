Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,130,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813,514 shares during the quarter. Funko makes up about 1.3% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.06% of Funko worth $41,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 32,656.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Funko

In other news, Director Jason Harinstein bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,350. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $132,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,010.48. This represents a 41.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,959 shares of company stock valued at $227,640 in the last ninety days. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Funko Stock Down 2.6 %

Funko stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $244.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

