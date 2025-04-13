Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,623 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Up 0.2 %

CR stock opened at $140.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Crane Increases Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,354.48. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.80.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

