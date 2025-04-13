Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 14,975 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in MYR Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $111.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $172.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.20 and a 200-day moving average of $134.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYRG. KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

