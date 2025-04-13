Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121,420 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Methanex by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

MEOH opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on Methanex from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Methanex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

