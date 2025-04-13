Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,323,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $6,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $83.71 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.48. The company has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

