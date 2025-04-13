Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 507,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 472.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $73,449.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,680.70. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,800. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

