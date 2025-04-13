Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,814,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873,565 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works comprises 3.4% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $109,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBWI. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price objective on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $26.54 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

