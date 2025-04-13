RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.26 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 192.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,982 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.7% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

