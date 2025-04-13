Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of GAINN stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026
