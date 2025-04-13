Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GAINN stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

(Get Free Report)

Read More

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.