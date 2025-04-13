PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0619 per share on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 45.3% increase from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Down 10.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PTXKY opened at $2.22 on Friday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.
About PT XL Axiata Tbk
