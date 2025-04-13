Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.00

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 11.1% increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70.

Watsco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 73.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Watsco to earn $16.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $509.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.92. Watsco has a twelve month low of $396.82 and a twelve month high of $571.42.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.25.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

