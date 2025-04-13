DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

DTF opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

