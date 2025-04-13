BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Purchases New Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 869.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,579,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,826,000 after buying an additional 2,313,047 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 538.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 585,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,423,000 after acquiring an additional 493,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE K opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.46.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $9,399,243.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,274,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,929,777.93. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,558,970. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

