Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Acquired by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,457 shares during the period. Howard Hughes accounts for about 1.9% of BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $18,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Howard Hughes by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 225.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,716,000 after purchasing an additional 337,514 shares in the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $12,544,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 46.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Howard Hughes stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.