Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. GEN Financial Management INC. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish purchased 2,170 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

