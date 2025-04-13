Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1,004.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,469,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $3,802,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $454.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

