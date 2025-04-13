BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Smartsheet by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,010,000 after buying an additional 146,353 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $264,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $1,384,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Smartsheet by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

