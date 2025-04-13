Brogan Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Brogan Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International comprises approximately 0.3% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $116.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.81. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,237.76. This trade represents a 6.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,045 shares of company stock worth $339,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.22.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

