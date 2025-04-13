Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,316 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 386,000 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

