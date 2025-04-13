Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Position Cut by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 537,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,374 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $19,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,334,000 after purchasing an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,481,000 after buying an additional 156,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after buying an additional 51,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after acquiring an additional 121,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $21.59 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $785.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Further Reading

