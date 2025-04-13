Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Acquires 1,537,625 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 139.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,638,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537,625 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,509,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 831.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,859,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,388,000 after buying an additional 5,230,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $5,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,053,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of SABR opened at $2.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $891.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

