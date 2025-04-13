Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,114 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $16,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CWK opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.26. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.