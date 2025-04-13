Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 2,281,441 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,794,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,281,441 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $17,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,945,000 after purchasing an additional 111,501 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 71.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 59,564 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1,207.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1,122.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 704,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 646,507 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $244.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

