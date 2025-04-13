Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 1.5% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $33,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Eaton by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.06.

Eaton Stock Up 2.4 %

ETN stock opened at $277.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.22. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.