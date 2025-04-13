Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 19,755 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises about 0.9% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $20,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 462,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $229.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.64. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. The trade was a 25.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $255,178.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,242.93. This represents a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $1,075,923 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.63.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

